Fire crews and police called to scene of blaze outside Derbyshire town – with section of busy route closed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and Derbyshire Police are currently at the scene of a fire on High Street in Loscoe, near Heanor.
Fire crews are tackling the blaze, with local residents being advised to keep their doors and windows shut.
READ THIS: Emergency services called to scene of incident on railway – impacting trains between Chesterfield and Sheffield
Motorists were warned that part of the A6007 High Street is closed, and were urged to avoid the area.
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “The road outside our household waste recycling centre in Loscoe is currently closed due to a fire at the nearby campervan business.
“The fire service are in attendance and local residents have been evacuated. Please avoid the area. Thank you.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.