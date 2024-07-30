Fire crews and police called to scene of blaze outside Derbyshire town – with section of busy route closed

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jul 2024, 14:17 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 14:32 BST
Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Derbyshire – with part of a busy A-road being closed by police.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and Derbyshire Police are currently at the scene of a fire on High Street in Loscoe, near Heanor.

Fire crews are tackling the blaze, with local residents being advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

Emergency services were called to a fire in Loscoe this afternoon. Credit: Derbyshire County CouncilEmergency services were called to a fire in Loscoe this afternoon. Credit: Derbyshire County Council
Emergency services were called to a fire in Loscoe this afternoon. Credit: Derbyshire County Council

Motorists were warned that part of the A6007 High Street is closed, and were urged to avoid the area.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “The road outside our household waste recycling centre in Loscoe is currently closed due to a fire at the nearby campervan business.

“The fire service are in attendance and local residents have been evacuated. Please avoid the area. Thank you.”

