Family pays tribute to young Chesterfield man who was 'adored by us all' after tragic crash

The heartbroken family of a motorcyclist who died in Chesterfield has described him as a 'loving and caring' young man who was 'adored by us all'.

Richard Miller, 23, of Grangewood, sadly passed away at the scene of a collision on Park Road.

The late Richard Miller. Picture kindly submitted by his family.

Speaking on behalf of Richard's family, his cousin Janine Smith told the Derbyshire Times: "We feel heartbroken and empty at losing Richard - we just can't believe what's happened.

"He was a really loving and caring person towards all his family and friends, and he was so loyal.

"He was funny, a real practical joker.

Richard Miller as a youngster. Picture kindly submitted by his family.

"Richard was adored by us all and we’ll always miss him."

Richard, who attended Spire Junior School and Parkside Community School in Chesterfield, was due to restart work in the marquee construction industry before he died.

Janine said Richard had many interests.

"He loved fishing when he was younger and as he got older he liked socialising," she said.

Floral tributes left on Park Road last week after the targedy.

"He enjoyed going on holidays with his family.

"He loved building things and could fix anything.

"He had a Beagle dog called Eric, who he adored, and he liked older music - including Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash - and up-to-date rap music.

"Richard was also a bit of collector. He'd collect anything and everything and always say 'it'll be worth something one day' which made us laugh."

Floral tributes left on Park Road last week after the targedy.

Richard leaves his mother Helen, father Stuart, sister Jade, niece Gracie, cousins Janine, Lauren and Declan, aunties and uncles as well as many friends.

His family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to all those who have been so kind, supportive and thoughtful, and they also give their love to everyone.

Richard was due to become an uncle again and a godfather before he died.

Richard's older brother Steven sadly passed away last year.

Janine said: "His brother was his hero.

"They're now reunited."

Investigation referred to police watchdog

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "At around 11.10pm on March 27, officers pursued a motorcycle for failing to stop at a traffic light.

"The motorcycle subsequently collided with a parked car and the rider, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene."

An investigation has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We are independently investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit before a man died in a road collision in Chesterfield on March 27.

"We understand that the pursuit took place after a motorcycle failed to stop for a Derbyshire Constabulary officer in Park Road, near the Ravenside retail park, at about 11.10pm.

"The motorcycle subsequently collided with a parked vehicle and the rider, a man understood to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"After we were notified by the force we sent investigators to the scene and police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence."

Emotional floral tributes have been left on Park Road.

One of them says: "Miss you always."

Another reads: "RIP Miller. Taken too soon. Fly high bro. Always in our hearts. Lots of love."

Dozens of tributes have also been paid to Richard on our Facebook page.

Nikki Steve Perrins wrote: "Such a sad thing to happen to such a lovely man."

Sussie Cameron wrote: "I'm so sorry. There are no words. Love to your family young man. Such a waste of a life."