Floral tributes left near scene where young motorcyclist died in Chesterfield

Floral tributes have been left near the scene where a young motorcyclist died on Wednesday night in Chesterfield.

The motorcyclist, in his 20s, was being pursued by a police car after failing to stop at a traffic light and then subsequently collided with a parked car. He died at the scene.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the collision on Park Road, Chesterfield.

The incident happened on Park Road at about 11.10pm on Wednesday.

The man has not yet officially been named.

One tribute left at the scene reads: "R.I.P Miller. Taken too soon. Fly high bro. Always in our hearts. Lots of love."

Another reads: "R.I.P Miller. Love you."

Another reads: "From the Crown and Cushion. RIP Miller."

Another adds: "Miss you always."

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "At around 11.10pm last night, Wednesday, March 27, officers pursued a motorcycle for failing to stop at a traffic light.

"The motorcycle subsequently collided with a parked car and the rider, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene."

An investigation has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).