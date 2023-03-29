Family of missing Derbyshire man issue heartfelt plea as police search continues

Aaron left for a holiday on March 11, but his family became worried when he didn’t return home to Sawley – and he was reported missing on 20 March.

Aaron is a keen trainspotter and is known to enjoy travelling by train.

CCTV footage of Aaron shows him in an Aldi supermarket in Williamson Road, Finsbury Park, London on March 17.

Aaron has not been seen for more than a fortnight.

The 47-year-old has not returned home, or been in touch with his family and concerns are growing for him.

In a statement, his family have said: “Aaron, this is a message from your Dad, Cheryl, Kurt, Carina and Megan. We are all so worried about you. We have been to Toton every day looking for you.

“We know you have run out of money, and maybe lost your train ticket and are stuck in London so we have put some money in your bank to get some food.

“Aaron if you are listening please can you go to a police station or a train station and let them know who you are?

“The police are waiting to help you return home safely to us. Everyone is looking for you – all your friends and family are doing everything we can to find you.

“We want you to know that we have sorted your money out for you for when you get home and all is going to be ok.

“Aaron, there’s no need to be scared – we will help you. Please go to the police station. Please come home Aaron, we all love you so much.”

Aaron is described as being 6ft tall, of medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black fleece.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police urgently, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 206-200323:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

