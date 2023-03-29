News you can trust since 1855
Wanted drug-driver arrested for series of offences in Derbyshire town

A wanted driver was arrested after being stopped by officers in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read

On Tuesday, March 28, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle on Hurst Rise.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The driver of the vehicle was wanted by the Derbyshire Dales Response Team and was disqualified from driving.

The driver was taken into custody by SNT officers.
“Tests positive at the roadside for cocaine, stopped and searched, arrested for a number of offences, vehicle seized, investigation ongoing.”