Wanted drug-driver arrested for series of offences in Derbyshire town
A wanted driver was arrested after being stopped by officers in a Derbyshire town.
On Tuesday, March 28, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle on Hurst Rise.
An SNT spokesperson said: “The driver of the vehicle was wanted by the Derbyshire Dales Response Team and was disqualified from driving.
“Tests positive at the roadside for cocaine, stopped and searched, arrested for a number of offences, vehicle seized, investigation ongoing.”