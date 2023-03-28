News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest wanted teen in Derbyshire town as efforts to crackdown on anti-social behaviour continue

A wanted teen was arrested as officers aim to tackle a recent spate of anti-social incidents in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

On Friday, March 24, the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team undertook patrols to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

That evening, officers arrested a teenager who was wanted for failing to appear at court in the West Midlands.

They also assisted response officers in an area search following an assault in a Bolsover town centre pub.

The teenager was taken into custody by SNT officers.
On Saturday, March 25, patrols through Bolsover continued – and an SNT spokesperson said there was a “significant reduction” in the number of teenagers in the area.