Police arrest wanted teen in Derbyshire town as efforts to crackdown on anti-social behaviour continue
A wanted teen was arrested as officers aim to tackle a recent spate of anti-social incidents in a Derbyshire town.
On Friday, March 24, the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team undertook patrols to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre.
That evening, officers arrested a teenager who was wanted for failing to appear at court in the West Midlands.
They also assisted response officers in an area search following an assault in a Bolsover town centre pub.
On Saturday, March 25, patrols through Bolsover continued – and an SNT spokesperson said there was a “significant reduction” in the number of teenagers in the area.