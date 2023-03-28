‘Lack of concentration’ leads to driver crashing car along busy Derbyshire A-road
A motorist crashed their car on a major Derbyshire A-road – with officers blaming the incident on their ‘lack of concentration’.
On Tuesday, March 28, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to a crash along the A38 at South Normanton.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Lack of concentration led to this collision, but luckily no serious injuries.
“Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of fatalities on our roads and is not worth the risk.”