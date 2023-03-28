More than 1,000 people took part in a Derbyshire County Council (DCC) consultation on how they felt the A61 south between Chesterfield and Clay Cross could be improved.

Of five potential schemes suggested to residents, the most popular was a link road between the A617 and the A61, which a third of respondents wanted to see explored further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next most popular idea was improvements to the Horns Bridge roundabout, followed by a Clay Cross relief road.

More than 1,000 people took part in a Derbyshire County Council (DCC) consultation on how they felt the A61 south between Chesterfield and Clay Cross could be improved.

A DCC report on the consultation stated: “The A61-A617 link road has the greatest support of all the road infrastructure solutions, while improvements in bus frequency and segregation between vehicle traffic and active modes also are backed.”

The stretch of road between St Augustine’s and Storforth Lane, in Chesterfield, was identified as being one of the worst congestion hotspots and there were multiple suggestions fit be made one way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A feasibility study into a railway station at Clay Cross also received a lot of support.

The results of the consultation were presented to the cabinet member for infrastructure and environment Councillor Carolyn Renwick, who approved the acceptance of £50k from the Midlands Connect Major Road Network to support the preparation of a strategic outline business case for transport infrastructure priorities that could be delivered by 2030.