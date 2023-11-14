An explosion has forced emergency services to evacuate homes in a Derbyshire town this morning – with an air ambulance being deployed to the scene.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with an explosion on Ollersett Avenue, New Mills – with 12 properties in the surrounding area being evacuated.

Fire crews from New Mills, Glossop, Whaley Bridge and Buxton with the command support unit were called to the incident at 8.07am this morning. The air ambulance is also on the scene.

The exact cause of the explosion is still being investigated. Those who have been evacuated from their properties are asked to attend New Mills Leisure Centre to register that they have been evacuated.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident.

Other local residents are asked to keep their windows and doors closed while emergency services deal with the incident.