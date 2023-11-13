Hunt for woman who left injured Derbyshire cyclist after knocking him off his bike in hit and run

A cyclist in a hit-and-run incident has been left with injuries to his leg – as police hunt for a woman who left the scene.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday November, 11 a road traffic collision occurred at the junction of the A624 Chapel Road and A6015 New Mills Road, in New Mills, around 10.50am.

A spokesperson for New Mills Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “A cyclist was riding along Chapel Rd heading towards Glossop when a white car, no make or model known was turning off Chapel Road heading onto New Mills Road, as doing so they hit the passing cyclist, knocking him off his bike causing injuries to his leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The female driver failed to stop and exchange details, we urge this lady to contact police.”

A cyclist has been involved in a hit and run in New mills at the weekend leaving him with leg injuries.

The police are now asking for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage in relation to the incident to contact the police.