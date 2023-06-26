Everything we know as police find body thought to be Sarah Henshaw at A617 lay-by just outside Chesterfield

The last time Sarah was seen alive was at around 9.00pm on Tuesday, June 20 – at her home address on Norman Street, Ilkeston.

On the evening of Friday, June 23, Derbyshire Police issued a missing persons appeal – calling on the public to report any sightings of the 31-year-old.

Around 24 hours later on Saturday, June 24, the force reissued its appeal – stressing that they were “seriously concerned about the sudden disappearance” of Sarah.

This photo of Sarah was issued by Derbyshire Police.

The police confirmed yesterday (Sunday, June 25) that they had launched a murder investigation after Sarah’s disappearance – and that a man had been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Officers were keen to hear from anyone that may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21 – around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617.

Just after 12.00am today, officers were called to a lay-by off the westbound carriageway of the A617, close to junction 29 of the M1 – where a body believed to be Sarah was discovered.

Sarah’s family have been made aware and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

The man who was arrested on suspicion of the 31-year-old’s murder remained in police custody and a warrant of further detention was authorised – giving officers more time to question him.

Officers also repeated their call for CCTV or dashcam footage of the van they had identified previously – with a registration beginning YP16.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 444 of June 23:

