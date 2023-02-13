Everything we know about huge blaze that broke out at Chesterfield industrial estate

At 6.10am, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to reports of a fire at a scrap yard on the Armytage Industrial Estate at Station Road, Old Whittington.

At its height, around 100 cars had been caught up in the blaze, and several roads in the area were closed as the emergency services responded to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of neighbouring businesses were evacuated this morning, and heavy congestion had built on roads in the area.

The fire started this morning - engulfing cars across the site. Credit: Adrian Wild

The scrap yard itself is situated close to rail tracks between Chesterfield and Sheffield. Both Northern Rail and East Midlands Railway reported that their services were subject to delays, cancellations and diversions while the fire was brought under control. Normal services between Chesterfield and Sheffield resumed earlier this afternoon.

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley, Matlock and Clowne were among the first at the scene. Clay Cross crews also arrived with a water carrier, and a command support unit was mobilised from Long Eaton. They were supported by crews from South Yorkshire's Low Edges and Birley, and Nottinghamshire's Mansfield stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 3.45pm, six crews remained at the scene to damp down and checking for hot spots. Employees from neighbouring businesses were advised that they could return after the earlier evacuations.