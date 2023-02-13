Everything we know about huge blaze that broke out at Chesterfield industrial estate
Here is everything we know about the major fire that broke out at a Chesterfield scrap yard this morning.
At 6.10am, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to reports of a fire at a scrap yard on the Armytage Industrial Estate at Station Road, Old Whittington.
At its height, around 100 cars had been caught up in the blaze, and several roads in the area were closed as the emergency services responded to the incident.
A number of neighbouring businesses were evacuated this morning, and heavy congestion had built on roads in the area.
The scrap yard itself is situated close to rail tracks between Chesterfield and Sheffield. Both Northern Rail and East Midlands Railway reported that their services were subject to delays, cancellations and diversions while the fire was brought under control. Normal services between Chesterfield and Sheffield resumed earlier this afternoon.
Firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley, Matlock and Clowne were among the first at the scene. Clay Cross crews also arrived with a water carrier, and a command support unit was mobilised from Long Eaton. They were supported by crews from South Yorkshire's Low Edges and Birley, and Nottinghamshire's Mansfield stations.
At 3.45pm, six crews remained at the scene to damp down and checking for hot spots. Employees from neighbouring businesses were advised that they could return after the earlier evacuations.
A DFRS spokesperson confirmed there were no injuries as a result of this incident, and added that a fire investigation will commence in due course.