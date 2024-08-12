Yorkshire Water faces £47m fine after investigation over sewage leaks - including 194 spills into Derbyshire river

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Water is one of three companies set to be hit with fines – after an investigation was launched into sewage leaks by an industry regulator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water, which provides water services to customers in areas of Derbyshire, is facing a £47m fine from industry regulator Ofwat over historic sewage spills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofwat’s investigation found that the company discharged untreated wastewater into rivers across its appointment area for seven hours a day on average in 2023. It also identified that almost 50% of the firm’s storm overflows were in breach of industry regulations.

Yorkshire Water is among three companies set to be fined by Ofwat - with Northumbrian Water and Thames Water also facing sanctions.

The River Hipper in Brampton, ChesterfieldPhoto © Bill Boaden (cc-by-sa/2.0)

The investigation by Ofwat was launched in 2021, aiming to establish whether these water companies had been providing customers with the level of service that they are entitled to by law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofwat found that each company had neither maintained nor adequately invested in their networks - causing the continued release of raw sewage into rivers across the country.

The regulator's chief executive David Black, Ofwat’s chief executive, told the BBC that they had uncovered a "catalogue of failures" by each company.

He added: “Our investigation has shown how they routinely released sewage into our rivers and seas, rather than ensuring that this only happens in exceptional circumstances as the law intends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The River Rother at Danesmoor Credit: Photo © JThomas (cc-by-sa/2.0)

The industry regulator also added that Yorkshire Water was slow in understanding their obligations and had failed to implement processes to meet its requirements.

Storm overflows allow for excess waste water to be spilled into waterways to reduce the risk of flooding, and are only supposed to be used in exceptional circumstances.

Ofwat’s report said that citizen scientists and volunteers working with the Windrush Against Sewage Pollution (WASP) group had collected and analysed data on flow and sewage levels at a number of sites within Yorkshire Water’s appointment area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their data found that between in 2020, there had been 194 spills into the River Rother at Danesmoor. These spills lasted for 111 hours in total - with an estimated 36,863 tonnes of untreated sewage being discharged.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson told the BBC that the company took its “responsibility to protect the environment very seriously" and had apologised previously “for not acting quickly enough.”

They added: “We and our customers care deeply about river health and we want to provide reassurance that we have already taken considerable action to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the past two years we have been industry leading for our wastewater treatment works compliance, we have more robust processes and procedures in place, and we have finished work at 10 storm overflows with 44 on site, and 66 due to start soon as part of our £180m investment programme.

“Our business plan for 2025-2030, which is currently being reviewed by Ofwat, proposes our largest environmental investment of £7.8bn.”

Yorkshire Water also drew the ire of Chesterfield residents on May 22, when it released combined rainwater and untreated sewage into the river Hipper for about five hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sewage and rainwater were poured into the river at five different places - including the outlet near Oakfield Avenue in Chesterfield, close to Somersall Park and Walton dam.

After concerns were raised by Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, and other residents, Yorkshire Water told the Derbyshire Times that they were aiming to reduce the use of storm overflows.

Yorkshire Water also confirmed that it is planning to invest over £5m in three storm overflows in and around Chesterfield, to reduce the number of storm water charges into Calow Brook, the river Hipper and the river Rother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July, the company said that the three projects would start in the next two months. They include a £1m scheme to add 150m3 of new storage to the sewer network on Oaks Farm Lane, Calow - reducing discharges to Calow Brook by 84%.

The firm is set to spend £3m to add 346m3 of new storage to the sewer network adjacent to Avenue Farm, Grassmoor - cutting the number of discharges to nearby watercourses by 68%.

Finally, Yorkshire Water will undertake a £1.1m project to create 95m3 of new storage to the Oakfield Avenue area, reducing discharges into the river Hipper by 75%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once completed, the storage at all three sites will hold almost 600,000 litres of wastewater during periods of heavy or prolonged rainfall, before returning it to the network for full treatment once the rainfall event has passed.

The projects are part of a £180m investment project across Yorkshire by the end of April 2025 to reduce discharges from storm overflows. All three projects are expected to be completed in early 2025.

Martin Ineson, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We are committed to improving watercourses across Yorkshire and are investing £180m by April 2025 to reduce storm overflows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We assessed a variety of options for these two sites and, due to a range of factors, increasing storage within the network was the best option. The increased storage at these sites will enable the network to capture and store storm water during periods of heavy and prolonged rainfall, significantly reducing discharges into the Calow, Hipper and Rother.

“The stored storm water will then go through the full treatment process once the rainfall event has passed and flows within the network have returned to normal levels.”