The multimillion pound project to restore a disused stretch of the Chesterfield Canal reached a major milestone last week, as contractors broke ground on the installation of a new bridge which will connect up key pedestrian and cycling routes across the water.

The 38-metre-long bridge at Hartington will link the Trans Pennine Trail with the Arkwright Trail as part of the first stage of canal restoration around Staveley, funded by the government’s Levelling Up programme.

After three years of preparation, the work is being carried out by O’Brien Contractors on behalf of the Chesterfield Canal Trust, in a project expected to run for 20 weeks, with an opening ceremony slated for September.

Peter Hardy, chairman of the trust, said: “We hope that in a few months’ time people will be able to walk, commute, cycle, horse-ride even, all the way from Renishaw to Staveley.

The start of the works to construct the Trans Pennine Trail Bridge. From left, Peter Hardy of Chesterfield Canal Trust, Toby Perkins MP, Cllr Tricia Gilby, Lee Rowley MP and Tony Mitchell, director of O'Brien Contractors. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

"This is the start of an exciting time for the Chesterfield Canal Trust, but also the residents of Staveley, and for any visitors that are going to come along. I’m sure there will be lots.”

The money from the Staveley Towns Fund bid will eventually facilitate two bridges, a lock, half a mile of canal and a footpath all the way to Renishaw, with further landscaping works paid for by the trust’s own fundraising to create a tranquil waterside recreation area.

That prospect has been welcomed by local political figures who attended the ground-breaking ceremony on Friday, May 17, and all paid tribute to trust’s volunteers who are realising a decades-long dream.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said: “It’s a huge asset to the town, and one we’re incredibly proud of. I know that once we get the bridge built, and we have the further extension to the canal, we’ll have an even bigger asset for many generations in the future.”

Peter Hardy, chairman of the Chesterfield Canal Trust. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“I know a huge amount of work goes in from volunteers. Huge thanks also to Chesterfield Borough Council who led on the Town Deal bid. Without that bid a lot of the developments we’re now getting in Staveley couldn’t have happened.”

Council leader Tricia Gilby said: “The canal is, as Toby’s referenced, a real asset to the area, particularly so in terms of people’s health and wellbeing. It’s extremely well used.

“This will make a piece of the canal even more accessible to people and, of course, if we’re going to get our economy going again in this town, it means we’re going to have to get more and more people work-ready.

“Through recreation and leisure they build up their strength then to be able to take on some of the other projects that are involved in the Town Deal, which are about gaining skills and getting into work.”

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley added: “It’s just great to see the canal getting going again. That’s all down to the volunteers who’ve put so much time in on it, and down to everybody who works on the canal trust.

“Without them, without their enthusiasm, without their 30-year record of getting things done, we wouldn’t be here today and we wouldn’t be restoring this magnificent part of our history to its former glories.”