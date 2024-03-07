Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chesterfield Canal Trust has appointed O’Brien Contractors Ltd to construct and install a new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists — over the soon-to-be restored route of the canal at Staveley.

This will be the first stage of the Trust’s £6 million restoration project. The bulk of the money is from the Staveley Town Deal, a government levelling up project.

The new 38 metre long bridge will take the Trans Pennine Trail across the canal to meet the Arkwright Trail. Later, the canal itself will be restored – including a new bridge for farm vehicles and a new lock. There will also be a freshly landscaped relaxation area, including picnic benches and information boards. This will be carefully planted to encourage wildlife.

The new bridge will be completed over the summer, before being officially opened in September.

O’Brien’s will start on site in April and major groundworks will start in May. The bridge will be installed in the summer and there will be a formal opening ceremony in September. You will be able to follow the progress of the works as they happen by going to the Chesterfield Canal Trust’s website.

Tony Mitchell, Director, O’Brien Contractors Ltd, said: “We are extremely pleased to have been appointed by The Chesterfield Canal Trust to provide the new canal bridge at Staveley. This prestigious project will be a huge benefit to pedestrians and cyclists all over the region and the restoration of this historic route will benefit the community for many years to come.

“We look forward to working with the Trust and their team over the course of this exciting project.”

Chesterfield Canal Trust Development Manager, George Rogers, said: “This is a big milestone for the Chesterfield Canal Trust, and we are delighted to appoint O’Brien Contractors to deliver this statement structure over the canal.

“Installing this bridge will open up the route for future restoration in multiple ways and I am looking forward to seeing it progress over the summer”.

Ivan Fomin, Chair of the Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “It’s taken a huge amount of work by the team at the Chesterfield Canal Trust to get to this point and I want to thank them for their efforts and congratulate them on reaching this important milestone.

“The expansion of the canal is an important project for the town deal – it will help make the town a more attractive place to visit and provide residents with new outdoor facilities to explore. I look forward to seeing the bridge completed as this will unlock the next stages of this project.”

The Trust has launched an appeal to raise £50,000 to go towards the cost of the gates for the new Keith Ayling Lock, named after a former Chair of the Trust.