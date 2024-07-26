Thousands of badgers to be killed across Derbyshire – as wildlife charity calls on Government to end the cull
Figures revealed through Freedom of Information requests shared with the Badger Trust show that 1,675 badgers have been marked for slaughter in Derbyshire – as part of a supplementary cull that started on June 1 2024.
Across the country, nearly 28,000 badgers have been marked for slaughter in licences issued under this cull. On May 16 2024, Natural England reauthorised and granted 17 existing Supplementary badger control licences – as well as nine new ones.
The Badger Trust estimates that, after adding this to the expected kill figures for this autumn’s planned intensive badger cull, there will have been 250,000 badgers killed since the cull first began in 2013.
The Badger Trust has written to the newly appointed Minister for Nature, Mary Creagh CBE MP, urging her to stop the cull.
Peter Hambly, Chief Executive of the Badger Trust, said: “A quarter of a million badgers killed for a mainly cattle-to-cattle spread disease - bovine tuberculosis - is the greatest assault on nature in Britain in our lifetimes. Unlike Scotland and Wales, England focuses unfairly on the badger and carries out an unethical and ineffective cull.
“The new government admitted the cull is ineffective in its election manifesto, so we are calling on the Minister for Nature to stop the slaughter that is happening right now. This slaughter should not continue on her watch.
“Tens of thousands of badgers are being killed when the Labour Government knows it doesn’t work. This policy makes no sense, and this iconic and popular native species must be protected now.”
Badger Trust has called a National Day of Action Against the Cull outside Parliament on Tuesday, September 3.
