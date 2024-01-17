Restoration of historic Derbyshire canal cottage shortlisted for top architecture award
The project to revive Aqueduct Cottage, led by Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and a committed band of community volunteers, is one of 13 shortlisted for the 2024 MacEwan Awards announced on Tuesday, January 16 by the Royal Institute of British Architects’ RIBA Journal.
The cottage, now back in use as an events and education space for Lea Wood Nature Reserve, is in contention for the heritage renewal category.
Alex Scott-Whitby, a winner in 2013 and one of five judges who whittled down the shortlist, praised the combination of community engagement, sustainability and budget management which made the restoration possible.
He said: “Something about this got me from the first page. You can tell there is a really strong relationship between all these different groups. There is a generosity in this project which is really powerful.”
It took more than 7,500 hours of volunteer labour, £30,000 of public donations and materials contributed by local businesses, to complete the renovations in partnership with the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust and James Boon Architects.
Work included a new roof, stabilising and repointing walls, new floors and tiling, and creating wildlife friendly gardens.
Lisa Witham, director of wilder communities at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Aqueduct Cottage provides an important gateway to Lea Wood Nature Reserve and the wider Derwent landscape, and now welcomes visitors to enjoy this historic building and showcase more about the area and its wildlife.
“This project would not have been possible without the hard work of our passionate volunteers and the generous donations of our supporters and members. Our hope is to continue making this a place for people to enjoy for years to come.”
The only other contender in the heritage renewal section is Sheerness Dockyard Church, on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, which has been saved from its place on Historic England’s Heritage At Risk register by being transformed into a café and and naval history museum.
The winners will be announced on the RIBA Journal website on January 29-30. For more details, see ribaj.com/buildings/macewen-award-2024-shortlist.
To learn more about the Aqueduct Cottage, go to derbyshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/aqueduct-cottage.