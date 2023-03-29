Pictures show how historic Derbyshire canal cottage - once owned by the family of Florence Nightingale - was reborn

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, its partners and members of the public celebrated a milestone when the first visitors toured the newly reopened Aqueduct Cottage, a 19th century building on the banks of the Cromford Canal.

Once owned by the family of famous nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, the cottage has been rebuilt over an estimated 7,500 volunteer hours spanning more than 194 days during a period of three years and four months.

Ron Common, one of the lead volunteers on the project, said: “Seven years ago I sat on the bench opposite the cottage, looking at the roofless crumbling ruin dreaming of how fantastic it would be to restore it to it’s former glory.

“I had seen the historic photos of the fairytale cottage and fell in love with the place at first sight. There had to be a way to save it. An amazing team of over 50 volunteers have been involved in the project. Their dedication, commitment and sheer hard graft has been the outstanding feature. It has been an astonishing community effort to save this important historical building.”

The work involved moving approximately 100 tons of material in and out via canal boat, supported by charitable donations totalling around £120,000 and some of the country’s most expert heritage craftsmen.

The cottage will be open to visitors on Tuesdays and most Saturday mornings. For more information on the project, see aqueduct-cottage.com or facebook.com/groups/335195166865014

1 . Aqueduct Cottage reopens The building was little more than a crumbling shell when the project began. Photo: Derbyshire Wildlife Trust/Ashley Franklin

2 . Aqueduct Cottage reopens The idea of restoring the building captured the public imagination via a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign. Photo: Derbyshire Wildlife Trust

3 . Aqueduct Cottage reopens For years it had lain almost forgotten, except as a curious feature on the Cromford Canal towpath. Photo: Derbyshire Wildlife Trust

4 . Aqueduct Cottage reopens Rebuilding the cottage has been a labour of love for many local residents. Photo: Derbyshire Wildlife Trust/Ron Common