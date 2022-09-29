Water levels at reservoirs across the Peak District have reached record lows after a drought was declared in Derbyshire last month.

This summer was the driest the country had experienced in 50 years – with temperatures reaching almost 40°C in some areas.

Ladybower Reservoir was reported to be at 50% capacity this month – and this has exposed the ruins of a drowned village that is usually hidden from view beneath the depths.

These are 12 pictures that show the depleted reservoir – and the intriguing remains of this former settlement.

1. Low water levels The water levels at Ladybower Reservoir remain much lower than they usually would be at this time of the year. Photo: Margaret Pass Photo Sales

2. Derwent village The decreasing water levels have allowed walkers to catch a glimpse of Derwent - a village that was flooded as part of the creation of the reservoir. Photo: Margaret Pass Photo Sales

3. Thriving communities Derwent and nearby Ashopton were small villages but had tight-knit communities - and Ashopton’s inn was a popular stop on the route between Sheffield and Glossop. Derwent Hall, an impressive country house once owned by the Duke of Norfolk, was also situated nearby. Photo: Margaret Pass Photo Sales

4. Buildings bought to prepare for flooding In spite of fierce local opposition, each building in the two villages was bought compulsorily by the Derwent Valley Water Board between 1935 and 1945 - with the land set to become the Ladybower Reservoir. Photo: Margaret Pass Photo Sales