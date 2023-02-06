Chesterfield faced a record level of fly-tipping last year, new figures reveal.

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy said the high level of fly-tipping seen across England is a "tragedy" to the environment and to communities.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs figures reveal there were 461 fly-tipping incidents in the year to March 2022 – up from 459 the year before and the highest figure since records began in 2012-13.

A significant amount of fly-tipping in the area last year was discovered on council land (36%) and on footpaths and bridleways (34%). Of the discarded waste, the largest proportion was household waste (46%) followed by household black bin bags (13%).

Across England, 1.09 million fly-tipping incidents were recorded in 2021-22– a decrease of 4% from the 1.14 million reported in 2020-21. The cost of clearance to local authorities was £10.7 million last year.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy chief executive, said: “A million plus fly-tipping incidents is a tragedy for the environment and communities and illustrates just how little people understand about the impact their unwanted ‘stuff’ can have."

The Defra figures show about 91,000 fixed penalty notices were issued across England in 2021-22, an increase of 58% from 2020-21.

And the number of court fines nearly tripled from just 621 in 2021-21 to 1,798 last year. The value of all fines was £840,000 in 2021-22, more than doubling the £330,000 from the year before. In Chesterfield, one fixed penalty notice was issued last year.

David Renard, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said fly-tipping is not just an eyesore for residents, but a serious environmental and public health risk.

Mr Renard added: “Councils are working tirelessly to counter the thousands of incidents every year and are determined to crack down on the problem, so it is good to see that the number of enforcement actions has increased.