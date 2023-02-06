Man with ‘life-threatening injuries’ discovered on street in Derbyshire town – as police appeal for witnesses
Officers are appealing for the public’s help after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in a Derbyshire town.
The injured man, who is in his 60s, had been to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United match on Sunday, February 5, before catching a bus home to Ilkeston.
He left Nottingham at around 6.30pm, and is believed to have got off the bus near the Tesco in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, just after 7.00pm.
He was later found unconscious on Heathfield Avenue and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with life-threatening injuries. It is currently unclear how the man came by his injuries and his family have been made aware.
At this stage, officers are treating it as an isolated incident. Residents in the area will see an increased police presence throughout the day as investigations continue.
Officers are particularly keen to speak to a dog walker who found the man on the street, as well as anyone who saw him either on the bus or walking through Ilkeston.
He was wearing a black jumper, a blue and red body warmer, a Nottingham Forest hat and t-shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or those with any information, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*75725:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.