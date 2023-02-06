Drugged-up driver arrested in Derbyshire town after police seized his vehicle
A Derbyshire driver was arrested and his car seized after he was drug-tested by officers at the weekend.
On Saturday, February 4, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a driver in the town.
They discovered that he did not have a licence or insurance, and he went on to fail a drugs test.
Officers searched the vehicle and uncovered drugs. The motorist was arrested and his car was seized, with investigations into the incident ongoing.