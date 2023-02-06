News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Drugged-up driver arrested in Derbyshire town after police seized his vehicle

A Derbyshire driver was arrested and his car seized after he was drug-tested by officers at the weekend.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Saturday, February 4, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a driver in the town.

They discovered that he did not have a licence or insurance, and he went on to fail a drugs test.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire driver’s lucky escape after fire destroys car

The motorist was taken into custody by SNT officers.
Most Popular

Officers searched the vehicle and uncovered drugs. The motorist was arrested and his car was seized, with investigations into the incident ongoing.