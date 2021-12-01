Protesters to descend on Derbyshire tourist attraction's Christmas event

Members of Derbyshire Against the Cull (DATC) will descend on Haddon Hall, near Bakewell, ahead of the venue’s 'It’s a Wonderful Christmas' event.

They are protesting against pheasant shooting and badger culling, which they claim is taking place on land owned by Haddon Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anti-bloodsports protesters are planning a demonstration at Derbyshire tourist attraction Haddon Hall.

A spokesperson for DATC said: “Public opinion is against both pheasant shooting, and badger culling, and most visitors to Haddon Hall will be horrified to learn the truth of where their money is going.”

A spokesperson for Haddon Hall declined to comment on the protest.