Protesters to descend on Derbyshire tourist attraction's Christmas event
Anti-bloodsports protesters are planning a demonstration at a Derbyshire tourist attraction’s Christmas event on Saturday.
Members of Derbyshire Against the Cull (DATC) will descend on Haddon Hall, near Bakewell, ahead of the venue’s 'It’s a Wonderful Christmas' event.
They are protesting against pheasant shooting and badger culling, which they claim is taking place on land owned by Haddon Hall.
Protesters will be gathering outside the Peacock Pub in Rowsley, before marching to the gates of Haddon Hall with banners and leaflets.
A spokesperson for DATC said: “Public opinion is against both pheasant shooting, and badger culling, and most visitors to Haddon Hall will be horrified to learn the truth of where their money is going.”
A spokesperson for Haddon Hall declined to comment on the protest.
The venue’s website says its Christmas events, taking place on weekends throughout December, will see the stunning English country house ‘beautifully decorated and festively dressed’.