Plan to demolish old Chesterfield foundry to make way for new business units

WH Butler and Sons has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council to knock down seven outdated buildings on The Industrial Estate of WH Butler and Sons, off Station Road, Old Whittington, including a former iron foundry, and replace them with 12 fit-for-purpose units.

In the design and access statement, surveyors Walker Wood say: “The industrial estate is located off Whittington Way and currently has a number of mismatched buildings on the site, constructed in approximately the mid to late 1800s.

The applicant is proposing the construction of 12 modern units with improved access and parking, capable of meeting the requirements of small to medium enterprises and start-ups.

“Due to their historic construction, many of the buildings are run down and no longer meet modern requirements, nor do they meet the design or material requirements for reducing the impact of climate change, improving energy saving or offer protection from flood risk.”

The surveyors continue: “The proposed replacement buildings will be insulated cladding, with an insulated roof, insulation beneath the floor slab, insulated loading bay door, with triple glazed windows.

“Each unit will have an electric vehicle charging point and LED lighting throughout.”

Should permission be granted, planning officers have proposed that conditions are imposed to minimise airborne dust during the demolition and construction phases of the project taking into account the proximity of residential dwellings.

So far only one public objection has been submitted to the authority over the application from Old Whittington residents Margot Boss and Colin Nicholson who in a letter to the planning department raised concerns about flooding, inadequate access for HGVs as well as the potential impact of further industrial development in the area.

They commented: “There is now relentless noise, pollution and vibration from a constant stream of heavy vehicles travelling on and around Whittington Hill, notably those travelling to and from the Ward recycling plant.

“Many of these vehicles carry massive double containers.”