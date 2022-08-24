News you can trust since 1855
Dramatic pictures show newly-purchased car engulfed in flames on A50 in Derbyshire

Police have released dramatic pictures of a newly-purchased car which burst into flames and caused delays on the A50 in Derbyshire yesterday (Tuesday, August 23).

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 9:32 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 9:33 am

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter this morning to reveal the cause of the vehicle fire, which occurred at junction 4 of the busy carriageway.

Sharing pictures of the blaze, officers said: “This was the reason for any delays yesterday. Just purchased 07 plate, #catastrophic engine fail.

"@DerbyshireFRS on hand to sort the flames. Thankfully, no injuries.”

The vehicle fire caused delays near junction 4 of the A50 in Derbyshire yesterday (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

