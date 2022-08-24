Dramatic pictures show newly-purchased car engulfed in flames on A50 in Derbyshire
Police have released dramatic pictures of a newly-purchased car which burst into flames and caused delays on the A50 in Derbyshire yesterday (Tuesday, August 23).
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter this morning to reveal the cause of the vehicle fire, which occurred at junction 4 of the busy carriageway.
Sharing pictures of the blaze, officers said: “This was the reason for any delays yesterday. Just purchased 07 plate, #catastrophic engine fail.
"@DerbyshireFRS on hand to sort the flames. Thankfully, no injuries.”
