The National Grid has announced plans to build a new substation in Chesterfield – designed to link a new 60km route of electricity pylons across Derbyshire.

The pylons would connect the substation in Chesterfield with an existing site in Willington, as part of a project to harness the energy generated by offshore wind farms.

The new overhead lines would be able to carry six gigawatts of electricity – which National Grid said could power six million homes.

National Grid will consult communities for eight weeks, between May 14 and July 9, to introduce the proposed project and ask for local peoples’ opinions.

Project Manager Leanne Evans told the BBC: “The Chesterfield to Willington project is one of 17 projects that's happening across the country.

“We are expecting electricity demand to double over the coming years and we are seeing an increase in electricity generation, largely in offshore wind turbines – and we need to be able to get that energy from where it is generated to where it is needed.”

Discussing the proposals, the National Grid said that its infrastructure – much of which was constructed in the 1960s – needed to be upgraded.

It also said that existing power lines lacked the capacity to channel increased power flows from offshore wind turbines.

Ms Evans added: “We recognise the concern that communities will have in hosting this type of infrastructure.

“We are very much in the early development stages of this project so we would really encourage people to come out, learn more about the proposals and give us that feedback and help us shape our proposals.”