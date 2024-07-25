"I was shocked and horrified" - action group fights plans for giant electricity pylons across rural Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An action group is asking residents to “not lose hope” after a motion to oppose the proposed roll-out 50m-high electricity pylons across rural Derbyshire was turned down.

The retired Danesmoor resident said: “I think it’s important that people keep talking to their local councillors about their concerns, and it’s important that people don’t lose hope.

“It is quite an early stage so for now, whilst there is disappointment, I don’t think it’s the end of the line.”

The proposed pylons will establish a new 400kV transmission connection between a new 400kV Chesterfield Substation to the existing Willington Substation just south of Derby. Picture for illustrative purposes.

June set up the Facebook page after attending a consultation with National Grid in Pilsley earlier in July.

She said that when she was speaking about the issue to neighbours, nobody seemed to know about National Grid’s proposal.

This led June to set up the Facebook page and action group to raise awareness.

Save Danesmoor/Clay Cross South, North Wingfield and Pilsley has been petitioning local councillors and are also formulating guidance for residents on how to fill out the National Grid’s consultation forms.

Residents can get the forms from Clay Cross library, at consultation meetings or answer them online.

The action groups Facebook page has already proven popular, gaining around 200 members within the first half an hour of going live.

The suggested installation of the 60km tall pylons is known as the Chesterfield to Willington Project, part of the “Great Grid Upgrade” scheme run by National Grid.

The project aims to help deliver the Government’s Net Zero targets.

The proposed pylons will establish a new 400kV transmission connection between a new 400kV Chesterfield Substation to the existing Willington Substation just south of Derby.

While attending National Grid’s consultation, June said she “couldn’t believe” how close the suggested location for the pylons was to houses in Danesmoor.

June said: “I thought they can’t possibly be building 50m tall pylons right behind our houses in Danesmoor. I was shocked and horrified.

“Being so close to the Peak District, our houses back onto greenfields. It's a really quiet area with lots of wildlife and these pylons will ruin all of that.”

The motion forwarded by Cllr Cupitt was presented during a speech in which the councillor also highlighted residents' concerns about how 50m pylons would “detract from, and harm some of the most valued open spaces in our district.”

In her speech the councillor said: “The character of the Valley that surrounds Higham, Handley, Stretton, Danesmoor and Pilsley is that, whilst they may be built-up settlements, they are surrounded by open and rural countryside. This would no longer be the case with pylons almost as high as Nelson's Column marching through the fields and next to homes enveloping and absorbing the previous open views and vistas.”

The council voted by a majority against Cllr Cupit’s motion and did not wish to “fetter” their discretion during the preliminary stages of the proposal.