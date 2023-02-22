Green light for updated plans for 650 homes on outskirts of Chesterfield

An overview of the site on land south of Worksop Road, Mastin Moor, submitted by Devonshire Property Ltd to Chesterfield Borough Council in December outlines four access points off Bolsover Road, Worksop Road and Woodthorpe Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outline planning permission was initially granted in February 2021, despite concerns being raised about the increased traffic resulting from it.

Five per cent of the homes will be affordable, and the application also includes leisure, health and office facilities, open space and a community garden.