Green light for updated plans for 650 homes on outskirts of Chesterfield
Updated plans for an extensive development of 650 homes, including a residential care unit and a community building, on the outskirts of Chesterfield submitted by the business arm of the Chatsworth Estate, have been given the green light.
An overview of the site on land south of Worksop Road, Mastin Moor, submitted by Devonshire Property Ltd to Chesterfield Borough Council in December outlines four access points off Bolsover Road, Worksop Road and Woodthorpe Road.
Outline planning permission was initially granted in February 2021, despite concerns being raised about the increased traffic resulting from it.
Five per cent of the homes will be affordable, and the application also includes leisure, health and office facilities, open space and a community garden.
In December last year Devonshire Property Ltd, which forms part of the Chatsworth Settlement, was also granted outline permission for a large extension to the Markham Vale business park for land close by to the south west of Seymour Link Road, Woodthorpe.