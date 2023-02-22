News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace pictured men as they investigate incidents at store in Derbyshire town

Officers are urging the public to help them locate men that could aid their investigation into a number of incidents at a Derbyshire store.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to incidents that occured at the Co-op store on Hartington Road.

An SNT spokesperson said: “It’s important to state that we are seeking to identify these people with a view to assisting officers with an ongoing investigation.”

These images were issued by officers as part of their enquiries into several incidents at a Dronfield shop.
If you have any information or can help identify these people, contact the police using any of the below methods:

Email – send a message to [email protected]

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form here

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.