Police appeal to trace pictured men as they investigate incidents at store in Derbyshire town
Officers are urging the public to help them locate men that could aid their investigation into a number of incidents at a Derbyshire store.
Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to incidents that occured at the Co-op store on Hartington Road.
An SNT spokesperson said: “It’s important to state that we are seeking to identify these people with a view to assisting officers with an ongoing investigation.”
READ THIS: Derbyshire teens plead guilty after stealing car and speeding dangerously – posing ‘significant risk’ to public
If you have any information or can help identify these people, contact the police using any of the below methods:
Email – send a message to [email protected]
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form here
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.