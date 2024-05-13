Firefighters rescue deer that had become trapped in Derbyshire – carrying it back towards the countryside

By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th May 2024, 10:58 BST
A deer was rescued by firefighters this morning after finding itself trapped in Derbyshire.

Firefighters from Alfreton Community Fire Station were called today (Monday, May 13) to rescue a deer that had become trapped.

A station spokesperson said: “Early call for Alfreton Blue Watch, after a roe buck deer caught his rear legs in railings.

“Blue Watch were able to release the legs and carry him to a footpath, leading to the countryside and back to his nearest and deer-est!”

The deer was rescued by firefighters from Alfreton. Credit: Alfreton Community Fire Station

Early call for Alfreton Blue Watch, a Roe Buck Deer caught his rear legs in railings.

Blue Watch were able to release the legs and carry him to a footpath leading to the countryside and back to his nearest and deer-est!

