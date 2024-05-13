Firefighters from Alfreton Community Fire Station were called today (Monday, May 13) to rescue a deer that had become trapped.
A station spokesperson said: “Early call for Alfreton Blue Watch, after a roe buck deer caught his rear legs in railings.
“Blue Watch were able to release the legs and carry him to a footpath, leading to the countryside and back to his nearest and deer-est!”
