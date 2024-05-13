Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two climbers were rescued after falling at Peak District beauty spots this weekend.

On Saturday, May 11, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to two incidents involving fallen climbers in the Peak District.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team were called to attend to a fallen climber below Nelson’s Monument on Birchen Edge.

“Fortunately, a good number of team members were not too far away attending a crag training session and could respond directly to the incident.

Mountain rescue team volunteers were on hand to help evacuate two injured climbers. Credit: Edale MRT

“The casualty was treated for their injuries before being stretchered to the top of the crag and into the waiting air ambulance.

“Our second incident of the day was again to a fallen climber, this time on Burbage North. Fortunately, two team members were also coincidentally climbing nearby and were therefore on scene within minutes.