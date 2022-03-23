Fire warning issued amid hot spell after Derbyshire moorland hit by ‘significant’ blaze

Since the beginning of 2022 there have been 48 significant moorland fires, with 20 occurring over the first warm weekend of 2022. One of these fires took place in Derbyshire at Tintwistle Low Moor on Saturday, March 19.

Wild fire lead for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, station manager Mark King, said: “With the arrival of the warmer weather that is predicted to continue through April, we are already seeing an increase in significant wild fires, so we must act to protect our countryside and moorland across the Peak District.

“Fire can spread rapidly over dry grasses and through deep seated peat bogs, meaning firefighters are tied up for prolonged periods of time with the potential to cause a knock-on delay in responding to other life risk incidents across the County.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue are urging people to be careful and avoid starting fires during the hot weather.

“On Saturday evening on-call fire crews from Glossop, Chapel-en-le-Frith and Whaley Bridge were working for over two hours, using beaters and forced air extinguishers to contain, control and extinguish the fire on Tintwistle Low Moor.

“In addition to the resources that are committed to tackling such fires, moorland fires cause untold damage to the wildlife and fragile ecosystems, so we all need to take action to prevent such fires.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service issued the following advice to help prevent fires breaking out:

Never have a BBQ in open countryside or moorland. Public Space Protection Orders prohibiting their use are in place in many areas across Derbyshire.

Discard all rubbish, including glass bottles in bins provided, or take it home

Do not light campfires

Ensure cigarettes are extinguished and discarded responsibly.

Do not use sky or Chinese lanterns

If you spot an uncontrolled fire in the open countryside, or you see large volumes of smoke call 999, giving as much detail about the fire’s location as possible. Do not put yourself at any risk by tackling a fire.