Police urge parents in Derbyshire town to warn kids after youths light fire in park
Police have asked parents to warn their children of the dangers surrounding fires after youths started a fire in a park.
Safer Neighbourhood Team officers discovered the fire in a park on Pipeyard Lane, Eckington on Saturday, March 19 while on patrol.
An Eckington SNT spokesperson said: “When out on patrol this is not the sort of thing we want to be finding. Especially when the young people run off.
“Parents, if your kids are out do you know what they are up to? If they come home tonight smelling of fire this is why. Please be having a word with them over the dangers of starting fires in an uncontrolled environment.
“We know it’s only a small fire but it could spread and turn into a bigger one, we do not want this happening again. This is also an eyesore and a shame because it leaves a mess and makes it unsafe for other children to play on the park.”
Residents were encouraged to message the Eckington SNT Facebook page if they had any information on who might have started the fire.