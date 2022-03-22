Police urge parents in Derbyshire town to warn kids after youths light fire in park

Safer Neighbourhood Team officers discovered the fire in a park on Pipeyard Lane, Eckington on Saturday, March 19 while on patrol.

An Eckington SNT spokesperson said: “When out on patrol this is not the sort of thing we want to be finding. Especially when the young people run off.

“Parents, if your kids are out do you know what they are up to? If they come home tonight smelling of fire this is why. Please be having a word with them over the dangers of starting fires in an uncontrolled environment.

Police encouraged anyone with information on who started the fire to contact them.

“We know it’s only a small fire but it could spread and turn into a bigger one, we do not want this happening again. This is also an eyesore and a shame because it leaves a mess and makes it unsafe for other children to play on the park.”