On Tuesday, August 2, crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to assist the RSPCA with an incident in Milford.

An otter had become trapped in a connecting pipe between two overflow pools at a sewage treatment works.

The otter was eventually freed by firefighters.