Erin landfill site near Chesterfield closed for waste deliveries until further notice
There has been a lot of confusion this morning after information that the Erin Landfill site had been closed was circulated on social media.
The landfill site at Markham Lane in Duckmanton has been affecting residents in the area and schools due to a very strong odour, raising concerns and affecting wellbeing.
The Derbyshire Times has contacted Valencia, the site’s operator, to confirm if the site has been closed, but we have not received any response.
After being contacted by Councilor Anne Hayes Valencia, issued a message to members of the community liaison group, which was set up after a public meeting in November.
The message reads: “We wanted to deliver a short update on activity at the Erin landfill. Valencia has temporarily closed the site to waste deliveries.
"A common practice with landfill sites, this will enable the team will undertake a number of landscaping and engineering work packages. Some of this activity may be visible from Poolsbrook. The team will communicate again once the site has re-opened.”
This comes a week after we visited the site to speak to residents affected by the odour and Cllr Anne Hayes, who said that her case work was ‘inundated’ with complaints about Erin landfill and residents were calling her ‘in tears’.
Earlier this month a spokesperson for Valencia told Derbyshire Times that they have recently undertaken work to install capping and contour the landform in accordance with its planning permission.