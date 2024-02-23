Erin landfill site: Watch as we visit landfill site near Chesterfield to talk about smell affecting residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Poolsbrook and Duckmanton have been complaining about the smell, noise and flies at Erin Landfill site for years – with issues getting worse in the last eighteen months.

Louise Tate, headteacher at Poolsbrook Primary Academy which is just a few minutes walk from the landfill, said that parents have suspected a gas leak at school due to the smell. She also said that the odour is so bad that children cannot use the outdoor areas during the mornings.

Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes said that the issue has been getting worse and worse for the last two years and residents have called her ‘in tears’ as the ‘horrendous smell’ is affecting their wellbeing.

Last week a spokesperson from Valencia, who operates the site, said that they have recently undertaken engineering work on site to install capping and contour the landform in accordance with its planning permission. They explained that installation of capping on landfill sites helps to reduce odour emissions by covering wastes with an engineered barrier, and Valencia undertakes capping on areas of the site when final waste levels are reached.