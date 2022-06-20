Dozens of fish die at popular Derbyshire park amid mini-heatwave

On Sunday, June 19, residents in Belper were alarmed to find that a number of fish had died at the town’s Riverside Gardens.

The deaths were reported to the Environment Agency, and Paul Reeves, water quality lead for the East Midlands Environment Agency, said the deaths were a result of last week’s hot weather.

“Officers from the East Midlands Environment Agency have been investigating a number of dead fish at Belper’s River Gardens in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fish died after the rapid change in temperature last week. Credit: Sharon Laker

"Early indications are that it is related to low oxygen levels due to the hot weather on Friday followed by lower atmospheric pressure and rain yesterday.”

Coun Ben Bellamy, who sits on Belper Town Council, said that conversations were underway with Amber Valley Borough Council to stop these deaths from happening again.

“I have spoken to environmental services at the Borough, and are trying to ensure that the fountain is turned on/fixed to help introduce oxygen into the water and help prevent a reoccurrence.