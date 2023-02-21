Derbyshire residents warned to take care amid ‘significant increase’ in bird flu cases
Derbyshire residents were urged to be cautious around sick or dead birds following a spike in bird flu cases.
The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has today reported a significant rise in the number of birds in the county that have tested positive for Avian Influenza – otherwise known as Bird Flu.
Residents were urged not to touch any sick or dead birds, as they may be infected with the disease.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs provides information on symptoms and how to report potential bird flu cases here.