Derbyshire man jailed for 20 weeks after assaulting officer and threatening to shoot his colleagues

Officers were forced to go into Ryan Glanfield’s cell after he covered the CCTV camera and attempted to flood his cell. He then threatened to the assault any officer who entered the cell.

The 31-year-old attacked Custody Detention Officer Tony Atwal on Tuesday, January 17 when he was in custody at St Mary’s Wharf police station.

Glanfield attacked the 48-year-old officer and forced him to the floor. Mr Atwal said: “Glanfield was on top of me pinning me to the floor, and still had hold of my leg. I remember fearing for my safety as I believed Glanfield may start biting me as he was still refusing to let go and his head was tucked into my leg.”

Glanfield was handed a 20-week prison sentence.

Other officers came to the aid of Mr Atwal and Glanfield was handcuffed – but he continued to threaten to shoot officers, as well as threatening to attack Mr Atwal and his family.

