Today, teams from North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) have cleared rubbish that was dumped along the A61 between Chesterfield and Dronfield.

Old sofas and tyres were among the items that had been discarded on the busy route.

An NEDDC spokesperson said: “We continue to urge residents to report any incidents of fly-tipping they see, as it will not be tolerated. Help us keep our district clean.”

This was some of the rubbish collected from the verges of the A61.