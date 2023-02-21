Council urges residents to report fly-tipping after clearing sofas and old tyres from A61 between Chesterfield and Dronfield
Residents were called on to help keep Derbyshire clean after sofas and old tyres were dumped on the side of the A61.
Today, teams from North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) have cleared rubbish that was dumped along the A61 between Chesterfield and Dronfield.
Old sofas and tyres were among the items that had been discarded on the busy route.
An NEDDC spokesperson said: “We continue to urge residents to report any incidents of fly-tipping they see, as it will not be tolerated. Help us keep our district clean.”
READ THIS: Derbyshire strangers united by cancer through new Macmillan project form ‘friendship for life’
Incidents of fly-tipping can be reported directly to NEDDC on their website here.