Derbyshire pollution: The 18 worst areas in Derbyshire for pollution – including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Heanor, South Normanton and Dronfield
These are the areas in Derbyshire with the highest levels of pollution – according to the Indices of Multiple Deprivation data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
This research measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.
The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.
These are the areas across the county with the worst pollution scores (excluding Derby and South Derbyshire) – where does your neighbourhood rank?