Derbyshire fly-tipper hit with fine for dumping waste outside recycling centre after being turned away

Staff at the recycling centre turned the man away after they suspected he was attempting to dispose of trade waste – which isn’t accepted at the site.

He responded by dumping his waste, which included pallets and construction waste, at the gates before driving off – leaving council taxpayers to pick up the cost of disposing of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber Valley Borough Council, the authority responsible for dealing with fly-tipping, investigated and the trader was issued with a fine, which he has since paid.

The individual dumped the waste outside the facility before driving off.

Cllr John McCabe, Amber Valley Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “Amber Valley Borough Council investigates all cases of fly-tipping it becomes aware of and will take enforcement action to bring this criminal act to justice.

“At a time when we are becoming collectively more aware of the need to care for our environment and reduce the impact that our waste has on nature, it is disappointing that a small number of individuals continue to fly-tip waste and contaminate our environment.

“We will therefore continue to pursue prosecutions and promote environmental responsibility wherever we can have a meaningful impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, said: “We’d also like to remind local residents to use a registered waste carrier if they’re paying someone to take their waste away. If you pay someone to remove waste from your home, it immediately becomes their commercial waste, and they are responsible for dealing with it in the correct and legal manner. It won’t be accepted at our recycling centres.