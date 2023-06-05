Police make two arrests after intercepting stolen BMW along busy Derbyshire A-road
Two people were arrested after a stolen vehicle was stopped by officers on a major Derbyshire route at the weekend.
On Sunday, June 4, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol along the A38 at Hartshay.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “This stolen BMW from Leicestershire tries to sneak through the county but gets well and truly pre-emptively intercepted.
“Two occupants arrested for theft, driver for drug driving and passenger for possession of drugs. Great teamwork alongside the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit.”