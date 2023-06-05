News you can trust since 1855
Police make two arrests after intercepting stolen BMW along busy Derbyshire A-road

Two people were arrested after a stolen vehicle was stopped by officers on a major Derbyshire route at the weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read

On Sunday, June 4, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol along the A38 at Hartshay.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “This stolen BMW from Leicestershire tries to sneak through the county but gets well and truly pre-emptively intercepted.

READ THIS: Derbyshire dope-smoker set fire to girlfriend’s flat in paranoid rage - sparking five-hour stand-off

The occupants of the stolen BMW were taken into custody.
“Two occupants arrested for theft, driver for drug driving and passenger for possession of drugs. Great teamwork alongside the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit.”