Derbyshire fire crew rescues swan trapped underwater – and warns of risks posed by swimming in lakes

A fire crew from a Derbyshire town saved a cygnet that had become trapped underwater – and warned those considering swimming in lakes.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 3:08 pm

On Monday, July 11, firefighters from the Clay Cross Station noticed that a cygnet was trapped in something hidden underwater.

The crew were eventually able to free the bird – which had gotten caught in fishing line – and said this served as a reminder to everyone of the dangers posed by swimming in ponds and lakes.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Even the strongest swimmers can get into difficulty in water. We say that quite a lot and mean it, even if you're a swan.

Luckily, a fire crew was on hand to save the bird from drowning.

“You really don't know what is lurking beneath the surface so please stay out.

“On this occasion, Clay Cross Fire Station helped this cygnet who was tangled in fishing line.”

