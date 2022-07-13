On Monday, July 11, firefighters from the Clay Cross Station noticed that a cygnet was trapped in something hidden underwater.
The crew were eventually able to free the bird – which had gotten caught in fishing line – and said this served as a reminder to everyone of the dangers posed by swimming in ponds and lakes.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Even the strongest swimmers can get into difficulty in water. We say that quite a lot and mean it, even if you're a swan.
“You really don't know what is lurking beneath the surface so please stay out.
READ THIS: Met Office extends ‘extreme heat’ weather warning for Chesterfield and Derbyshire – with 35°C highs expected
“On this occasion, Clay Cross Fire Station helped this cygnet who was tangled in fishing line.”