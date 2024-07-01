Derbyshire council delays reopening of paddling pool slated for demolition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Dales District Council has pushed back the planned reopening of a popular park paddling pool for its final summer season before being replaced by a much-discussed new splashpad.

The paddling pool in Hall Leys Park has been out of operation all year after maintenance work was put on hold while the authority drew up plans for a replacement water-play feature, set to open in 2025.

Once repairs were agreed for this summer, in late May the council said work should be complete by the end of June – but as that deadline passed over the weekend, the pool was still dry.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are going to be a few days later than hoped for the reopening of the paddling pool due to a delay in the delivery of an essential part.

Derbyshire Dales District Council says the Hall Leys Park paddling pool should now reopen this weekend. (Photo: Contributed)

“We’ve been assured this will arrive with us on Tuesday this week, meaning our contractors can fit it and the pool and can be tested and reopened for the first weekend in July, all set for the big summer period.”

While the closure of the pool has disappointed local families and visitors using the park on warmer days in recent weeks, there is also an economic impact on businesses in and around the park.

Operators say they have noticed a significant drop in trade and have been pushing the council to speed up its work.

Those concerns may extend beyond the summer too, with online reaction suggesting that the park will be less of an attraction once the pool is replaced by the kind of splashpad seen elsewhere in the district.

A public consultation on the new splashpad design – part of a sweeping makeover across the park – closed on June 16, and work on site is due to start at the end of the school summer holidays.

The council spokesperson said: “We thank everyone who voted for their favourite of the two splashpad designs and will be announcing the result and full details soon of what people can expect to see when construction, which begins in September, is complete.”