“We are aware of the frustrations": Derbyshire council opens vote on replacing popular park paddling pool - despite hundreds signing petition
As previously reported, the council is spending hundreds of thousands of pounds in Government funding on a makeover of Hall Leys Park in Matlock.
However, the announcement that the project would see the play area paddling pool replaced with a new ‘splash pad’ has not been universally welcomed. Hundreds of residents have signed a petition calling for a rethink.
In light of that response, the council said it would listen to feedback and enable residents to influence the design process – but as it launched a public consultation on Thursday, May 23, both potential designs are for splash pads, with only cosmetic differences separating them.
Explaining that decision, a council spokesperson said: “The paddling pool is 15 years old and is coming to the end of its life. A splash pad is more environmentally friendly, provides more play value and is more accessible for children.
“The external funding cannot be spent repairing an existing feature – it has to be spent on something new.”
Last week, the Derbyshire Times reported how the ongoing closure of the paddling pool was hurting businesses in and around the park, and how they hoped whatever eventually replaced it would prove equally popular.
There will be some relief then that the local authority says it is aiming to repair the pool to be operational again from the end of June and throughout the summer, before installing the splash pad between September and March, 2025.
The council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the frustrations caused by the paddling pool being unavailable during recent warm weather, but it would have been inappropriate for us to spend taxpayers' money on repairs until the tendering process was complete and we had a definite construction timetable from the successful bidder.
“We hope local people understand this and we thank them for their patience.”
The two designs available in the vote are both said to be inspired by the park surroundings – one floral, and the other aquatic.
Option one is described as being “bursting with play value to entertain all ages up to 12 years old … with specific areas for younger and older children.”
Option two is “inclusive, interactive and multi-sensory with an area with products suitable for water play beginners and young children and an area with products that are perfect for children of approximately junior age up to 12 years old.”
The council has also prepared a list of frequently asked questions to accompany the consultation at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/splashpadsurvey.
It remains to be seen how Dales residents will react to the choice on offer in the consultation, which will run until June 16.
The Derbyshire Times has asked the council about the possibility people may continue to express a strong preference for a paddling pool.
