News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Council opens consultation into plans to cut speed limits in Derbyshire town centre to 20mph

Speed limits in a Derbyshire town centre could be cut down to 20mph – and the council wants to get residents’ views on the proposals.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th May 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read

Long Eaton residents are being encouraged by Derbyshire County Council to attend an information session about plans to put a 20mph limit in Long Eaton town centre.

The Greener Towns initiative would mean a 20mph limit, which the authority says could improve health and encourage healthier and more sustainable modes of transport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It added that a lower safer speed, with fewer accelerations and decelerations, could improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions – as well as helping people decide to walk or cycle for shorter journeys.

Speed limits in Long Eaton town centre could be reduced.Speed limits in Long Eaton town centre could be reduced.
Speed limits in Long Eaton town centre could be reduced.
Most Popular

The information session has been organised at Long Eaton Town Hall on Wednesday, May 24, from 3.00pm until 8.30pm.

Views are sought from people living and working in Long Eaton. They are being asked if they think it would make a difference to the environment, their travel choices, road safety, air quality and their health and wellbeing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, said: “We wanted to give local people another chance to find out more about our Greener Towns initiative.

“We think that a 20mph limit could improve health by improving air quality and hopefully get more people out of their cars and walk or cycle to make short local journeys, but would like to know what people think.”

READ THIS: Green Party members urge Chesterfield Borough Council to stop using ‘harmful’ weed killer

People can have their say at the event or on the council’s website here. The consultation will be open online from 18 May until 9 June.

Related topics:CouncilDerbyshire County CouncilDerbyshirePeople