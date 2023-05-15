Green Party members urge Chesterfield Borough Council to stop using ‘harmful’ weed killer

Disappointed Derbyshire Green Party members are calling for Chesterfield Borough Council to stop using chemical weed killer on grass verges because they claim it is leaving barren patches.

Derbyshire Green Party co-ordinator Darren Yates has claimed that weed killer being used by the council is ‘harmful’ and is leaving barren patches on grass verges across the borough where it has been used.

Mr Yates said: “It is really sad to see our grass verges being treated this way. It would surely be better – financially, socially and environmentally – for the council to adopt a more nature-friendly approach.

Weedkiller damage

“The threat to nature needs to be taken seriously and the council must encourage others to stop using harmful chemicals by taking the lead on this.”

Derbyshire Green Party claims its members in Chesterfield have expressed their disappointment that once again the council has been using ‘harmful’ weed killer on the grass verges around Chesterfield.

Mr Yates added that despite the council acknowledging a climate emergency, the authority is still using ‘harmful’ chemicals on grass verges which he claims leaves ugly barren patches of earth and kills off more than just the grass and weeds.

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman said: “Under the Highways Act, we have a statutory obligation to ensure that signage, sight lines and kerb edges are free from obstruction for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. To do this we use both weed killer and other solutions like strimming.

“Over the last few years though we have dramatically reduced both our use of weed killer and the frequency of our mowing schedule to create new habitats and boost biodiversity.

“Like many other local authorities we review these practices and consider alternatives to weed killer. We will continue to review our approach and make adaptations where appropriate.”