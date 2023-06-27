The ambition is clear: to restore the full length of Chesterfield Canal to working conditions.

As it stands there are around eight and a half miles of canal left to be restored between Staveley and Kiveton Park but, on Friday it was announced that 850m of canal from Eckington Road would be the next stretch to be redeveloped.

The £6.5million project will include the construction of a new bridge and George Rogers, development manager at The Chesterfield Canal Trust, told a public meeting that the trust had a ‘vision to turn unfinished business to everyone’s advantage’.

Chesterfield Canal Festival Business Event. seen volunteer skipper Terry Phillips, MP Toby Perkins, leader Chesterfield BC Tricia Gilby, deputy leader Amanda Sarjeant, James Draycott volunteer boat manager. and Cllr Stuart Fawcett.

Residents had gathered at Staveley Town Basin to hear updates on the canal restoration as well as proposals for Staveley Waterside.

After Rod Auton, secretary of Chesterfield Canal Trust, told the meeting that “canals aren’t just for 73 year old white men”, students from Hollingwood Primary School - Ruby, Matt, Leighton, and Jay - spoke of how the canal was a ‘hub of history and opportunities’.

Lois Clarke, deputy headteacher, said access to the canal had ‘enabled our children to make a mark and leave a legacy’.

Chesterfield Canal Festival Business Event. Children from Hollingwood primary school.

Cllr Alex Dale then outlined the goals of the Chesterfield Canal Partnership - to develop a new navigable link between Chesterfield Canal and south Yorkshire, known as the Rother Link.

He said that it would create social and economic benefits but that any regeneration needed to have an eye on the long-term future otherwise ‘there is no point being here today’.

Cllr Dale added: “We are absolutely passionate about creating a revitalised canal that can make a significant contribution to the quality of life.

“We need to make sure we have a shovel ready scheme so we can show politicians why it matters and why it will make such a difference.

Chesterfield Canal Festival Business Event.

“We need to make sure the canal is sustainable for the longer terms and that means opening up new routes for funding to keep it maintained”

The Partnership has secured £50,000 from local authorities to ‘put forward a case’ to the Government as to how the remaining stages of the canal can be restored.