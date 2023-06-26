News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Police appeal to trace man in connection with alleged sexual assault at busy Chesterfield town centre venue

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man that they want to speak to in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Chesterfield nightclub.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST

Derbyshire Police received a report from the victim, who told officers that she had been sexually assaulted at the Aruba nightclub in Chesterfield. The incident happened at around 1.00am on Sunday, May 7.

Police say the man pictured was seen in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to him.

READ THIS: Detectives searching for missing Derbyshire woman launch murder investigation and appeal for sightings of a van

This is the man that officers said was seen in the area around the time that the assault allegedly occurred.This is the man that officers said was seen in the area around the time that the assault allegedly occurred.
This is the man that officers said was seen in the area around the time that the assault allegedly occurred.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*275904:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers via their webiste ot call them on 0800 555 111.