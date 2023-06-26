Police appeal to trace man in connection with alleged sexual assault at busy Chesterfield town centre venue
Derbyshire Police received a report from the victim, who told officers that she had been sexually assaulted at the Aruba nightclub in Chesterfield. The incident happened at around 1.00am on Sunday, May 7.
Police say the man pictured was seen in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to him.
Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*275904:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers via their webiste ot call them on 0800 555 111.